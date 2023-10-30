Frontline Responders: Mr. Fred Brown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s time for another edition of our Frontline Responders segment. This week we are spotlighting a volunteer at one local Meridian elementary school, who recently passed away.

Mr. Fred Brown was a faithful volunteer at Crestwood Elementary School for several years.

First-grade teacher, Ginger Moore, said Brown was dedicated to coming to the school at least two times a week to help students with their reading skills.

“Mr. Fred began volunteering here around 2016 or 2017, so he spoke with Miss Bell and we decided that since our kids take a reading gate test that it would be important for him to listen to read, listen to second and third graders read so he would sit and listen to them, read books, and they just truly enjoyed it,” Moore.

Another first-grade teacher, Avis Taylor, shares how Brown will forever be cherished by the entire Crestwood community.

“He really worked with the students here and when I taught second grade, he worked with my second-grade students, and he loved what he did. He was a servant here in our community and here at Crestwood. And so, he loved working with students, and students loved working with him. I mean, my students always wanted to read Mr. Fred. The students would ask when is Mr. Fred coming to read with us. So, he will truly be missed.” said Taylor.

Brown was known to bring candy for the kids who read well so that was an extra special treat for students.

“When we messed up our words, he helped us correct the words, and when we did good, he gave us candy. I just really miss him because he was so nice, he would actually help, and I thank him because I did do good on my test. I made it to the fourth grade. I just thank him for helping me read,” said Jesiri Dennis, a fifth grader at Crestwood.

“I thank him, he helped me. I passed my third-grade gate and I owe it all to him for my reading and he helped me a lot,” said Dagmaw Shte, another fifth grader.

Brown’s family is raising money to purchase a booking vending machine for Crestwood in honor of Mr. Fred to continue his work and pass on his love of reading.

To donate and help Crestwood Elementary School get its book vending machine, visit the In Memory of Fred Brown Go Fund Me page.

