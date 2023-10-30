Lauderdale Co. Justice Court Judge District One candidates discuss election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we get closer to Election Day, News 11 wants to give you another opportunity to get to know the candidates that will be on the ballot.

Two Meridian natives will be vying for your votes next Tuesday for Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge for District One.

District one Justice Court Judge will handle civil and criminal cases in their courtrooms.

Both Jesse Hill and Nick Lisi said they are passionate about their hometown and the citizens in it.

“I think that, you know, having someone who is gotten a law degree would certainly help make some better calls there without disparaging anyone else. I just want to go out and make common-sense decisions for you. I want to be able to listen to you. It’s the People’s Court. I think you deserve to have somebody in there who’s going to remember that it belongs to you. Is going to remember that their job is to listen to both sides and to try and make a commonsense decision. I’ve been fortunate to come from this community, ‘02 graduate from Meridian High, went to the Southeast through the eighth grade. You know, this is my home and I want to serve the people from this county. I hope you all give me that opportunity,” said Hill.

“My family’s been here in Lauderdale County for 47 years and the citizens have allowed us to serve them through our various restaurants and businesses for the last 47 years, and this is just a new capacity that I feel like I can make a difference in this Justice Court judge race. I have a passion for young kids, your teenagers, your 20-year-olds that, maybe they didn’t have, the mom and dad, the upbringing that I had as a young adult and a young man. And if you can get to these young kids at a young age while they’re still moldable and get them on that right track and maybe get them off that hamster wheel of crime, maybe we can make a difference,” said Lisi.

Nick Lisi ran against four other Republican candidates in the primary election.

Jesse Hill ran against one other Democratic candidate in the primary election.

