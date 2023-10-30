Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top announce joint show at MS Coast Coliseum

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.(Lynyrd Skynyrd/ZZ Top)
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Classic rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top have announced they’ll be stopping in Biloxi as part of their joint 2024 “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.”

Their stop at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum will be Thursday, April 4, 2024. American rock band Black Stone Cherry will open the show.

The tour kicks off March 8 in Savannah, Georgia, with stops across the Southeast, Midwest and South, before wrapping up in Corpus Christi, Texas. There’s also a second leg of the tour, beginning in Syracuse, New York and ending in Ridgefield, Washington.

Artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, October 31 at 10 a.m. It’ll be available until 10 p.m. Thursday, November 2.

Public on-sale begins Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. For tickets and select VIP packages, visit https:www.lynyrdskynyrd.com/#tour.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peyton Davidson on the sideline at a Quitman High School football game.
Former Quitman High School football player dies
The wounded victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Sunday morning shooting in Lauderdale County
A car crash on HWY 45 left one person critically injured.
Saturday evening wreck on Highway 45
From left to right: Jarod Squire, Firefighter/Paramedic and Derico Davis, Firefighter/EMT.
Two Vicksburg firefighters dead after crash on Interstate 20
Tampa police officers stand in the street in the Ybor City section of Tampa, Fla., after a...
Arrest made in Halloween weekend’s fatal shooting of 2 in Tampa; 18 more victims injured

Latest News

Filming underway on police crime drama pilot set in Jackson
Filming underway on police crime drama pilot set in Jackson
FILE -The Beatles, foreground from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo...
The last new Beatles song, ‘Now And Then,’ will be released next week
JPD headquarters could be used as a setting in a new TV show being filmed in Jackson.
JPD headquarters, City Hall, could be used in new TV show being filmed in Jackson
A switch track on the train’s path had a mechanical issue on Oct. 1, which caused the...
Dollywood releases cause of train derailment that forced passenger evacuation