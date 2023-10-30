MBI investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Laurel

MBI is currently surveying the incident and gathering evidence, and when the investigation is...
MBI is currently surveying the incident and gathering evidence, and when the investigation is completed, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.(AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Laurel after an early morning officer-involved shooting took place Monday.

The Laurel Police Department says officers were involved in a shooting in the area of South 4th Avenue around 4:29 a.m. Chief Tommy Cox says officers secured the scene, contacted MBI and turned the investigation over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

According to MBI, they were notified of the incident at about 5 a.m. In their initial report, LPD officers began approaching a vehicle occupied by three people when it looked like one of the occupants was reaching for an object in the car.

MBI says officers discharged their weapons, and one person suffered an injury to their arm and was taken to a nearby hospital. Another person was taken into custody with no further incident, and the other fled the scene. The officers involved did not receive any serious physical injury, according to MBI.

MBI is currently surveying the incident and gathering evidence, and when the investigation is completed, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

LPD says they will fully cooperate with the investigation and no other information will be released at this time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peyton Davidson on the sideline at a Quitman High School football game.
Former Quitman High School football player dies
The wounded victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Sunday morning shooting in Lauderdale County
A car crash on HWY 45 left one person critically injured.
Saturday evening wreck on Highway 45
From left to right: Jarod Squire, Firefighter/Paramedic and Derico Davis, Firefighter/EMT.
Two Vicksburg firefighters dead after crash on Interstate 20
Tampa police officers stand in the street in the Ybor City section of Tampa, Fla., after a...
Arrest made in Halloween weekend’s fatal shooting of 2 in Tampa; 18 more victims injured

Latest News

Caleb
Caleb is Monday’s Storm Team 11 Kid
Busy weather week
Fog, freeze, frost and fire
Mr. Fred Brown was a faithful volunteer at Crestwood Elementary School for several years.
Frontline Responder - Mr. Fred Brown
Candy Station at the Fright Night on 8th Street.
Fright Night on 8th Street at the Carter Foundation