Mother Nature flips a switch

Farewell to 80s. Brace for frost & freezing conditions this week
Farewell to 80s. Brace for frost & freezing conditions this week(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The trend of above average temps with 80s each day is over. A strong cold front crosses our area Monday morning, and temps will fall behind it. Monday’s warmest temps will be before sunrise (upper 60s), and temps will only be in the 50s by the afternoon drive. Plus, it’ll be breezy with gusts over 20mph by the afternoon/evening...and scattered showers will be around. The showers will be relatively light, so we’re not expecting more than 1/2 inch for most areas. However, the rain is needed, so we’ll take what we can get.

Showers will linger into early Tuesday, and clouds will slowly make room for sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. Yet, temps will struggle to climb. Tuesday morning will start with 40s, but the wind will make it feel like upper 30s. Highs will stay in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, temps will range from the low-mid 30. So, a frost is likely, and a light freeze is possible. Highs for Wednesday will hover around 60 with lots of sunshine, but Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be freezing. Lows will bottom out into the upper 20s for area along & north of I-20. Friday morning, temps will hover around the low-mid 30s. So, make sure to protect tender vegetation this week. Also, make sure your heat is working properly. Temps will warm back up by the end of the week as highs in the 70s return Friday and into the Weekend.

As for rain, we’re not expecting any more this week after Monday PM - Tuesday AM. This is not good news for our drought situation.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff are telling shoppers their systems are down, and they cannot accept any form of payment.
Walmart near Bonita Lakes back open after systems were down Saturday morning
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The wreck happened shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday on Highway 43 near the 142 mile marker
Two die in crash in west Alabama
The wounded victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Sunday morning shooting in Lauderdale County
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside car in Jackson
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside car in Jackson

Latest News

Frost and freezing temps are expected soon
Enjoy the last warm day before the temps tumble
Get your coats ready
An influx of cold air drops temps below average
TS Tammy's Advisory from October 27th
Tropical Storm Tammy returns
Next week's overnight lows
Temps drop and frost may be on the horizon