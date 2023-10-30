Mother Nature flips a switch

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The trend of above average temps with 80s each day is over. A strong cold front crosses our area Monday morning, and temps will fall behind it. Monday’s warmest temps will be before sunrise (upper 60s), and temps will only be in the 50s by the afternoon drive. Plus, it’ll be breezy with gusts over 20mph by the afternoon/evening...and scattered showers will be around. The showers will be relatively light, so we’re not expecting more than 1/2 inch for most areas. However, the rain is needed, so we’ll take what we can get.

Showers will linger into early Tuesday, and clouds will slowly make room for sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. Yet, temps will struggle to climb. Tuesday morning will start with 40s, but the wind will make it feel like upper 30s. Highs will stay in the upper 50s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, temps will range from the low-mid 30. So, a frost is likely, and a light freeze is possible. Highs for Wednesday will hover around 60 with lots of sunshine, but Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be freezing. Lows will bottom out into the upper 20s for area along & north of I-20. Friday morning, temps will hover around the low-mid 30s. So, make sure to protect tender vegetation this week. Also, make sure your heat is working properly. Temps will warm back up by the end of the week as highs in the 70s return Friday and into the Weekend.

As for rain, we’re not expecting any more this week after Monday PM - Tuesday AM. This is not good news for our drought situation.

