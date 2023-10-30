Philadelphia man arrested for aggravated assault in Vicksburg

Vicksburg, Miss. (WTOK) - Marshall Wesley Simmons, from Philadelphia, was arrested by Vicksburg Police for aggravated assault.

Police say just before 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 27, 2023, officers responded to the Days Inn motel, 90 Warrenton Road, for a reported assault.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, had been slashed in the face with a sharp object.

Saturday, October 28, 2023, Vicksburg Police received information that Simmons was at the WaterView Casino.

Officers responded and took Simmons into custody without incident. He appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, October 30, 2023, and was charged with Aggravated Assault.

His bond was set at $70,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.