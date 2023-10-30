Tracking the Tropics

We're watching a couple of areas
We're watching a couple of areas(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

What was resilient Tammy finally fizzled out over the weekend. However, we’re still watching two more areas in the Tropics. One is in the Atlantic near the Bahamas. Hurricane hunters flew into that disturbance over the weekend, and they determined that it wasn’t a tropical cyclone yet. However, there is a window for this disturbance to develop and thrive...so we’ll continue to monitor it. A cold front should recurve this system away from the U.S. regardless of whether it develops into a tropical cyclone or not.

We’re also monitoring the potential for a tropical disturbance to develop in the Caribbean Sea. Forecast models continue to hint that this is a possibility. So, we’ll continue to watch the Caribbean closely as we enter into the first week of November.

There are two more names left on this year’s list of hurricane names: Vince and Whitney https://www.wtok.com/weather/hurricane/

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff are telling shoppers their systems are down, and they cannot accept any form of payment.
Walmart near Bonita Lakes back open after systems were down Saturday morning
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Peyton Davidson on the sideline at a Quitman High School football game.
Former Quitman High School football player dies
The wounded victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Sunday morning shooting in Lauderdale County
The wreck happened shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday on Highway 43 near the 142 mile marker
Two die in crash in west Alabama

Latest News

Farewell to 80s. Brace for frost & freezing conditions this week
Mother Nature flips a switch
Frost and freezing temps are expected soon
Enjoy the last warm day before the temps tumble
Get your coats ready
An influx of cold air drops temps below average
TS Tammy's Advisory from October 27th
Tropical Storm Tammy returns