Tracking the Tropics

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

What was resilient Tammy finally fizzled out over the weekend. However, we’re still watching two more areas in the Tropics. One is in the Atlantic near the Bahamas. Hurricane hunters flew into that disturbance over the weekend, and they determined that it wasn’t a tropical cyclone yet. However, there is a window for this disturbance to develop and thrive...so we’ll continue to monitor it. A cold front should recurve this system away from the U.S. regardless of whether it develops into a tropical cyclone or not.

We’re also monitoring the potential for a tropical disturbance to develop in the Caribbean Sea. Forecast models continue to hint that this is a possibility. So, we’ll continue to watch the Caribbean closely as we enter into the first week of November.

There are two more names left on this year’s list of hurricane names: Vince and Whitney https://www.wtok.com/weather/hurricane/

