City of Meridian announces guidelines for trick-or-treating.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s Halloween so some ghouls and goblins may be visiting you Tuesday evening.

The City of Meridian wants the public to know what the hours are for trick or treating in the city.

Mayor Jimmie Smith gives out these guidelines to keep you safe.

“On Halloween, we restrict hours from 5:30 to 7:30, and no one under the age of 13 can wear a mask. So, we want to make sure the general public just knows about this so that we don’t get anybody confused about it. You know, it’s about safety thing making sure that our public is safe and that our kids are safe,” said Mayor Smith.

