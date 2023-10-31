City of Meridian Arrest Report October 30, 2023
Arrest
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|DEKKAR A FLEMING
JATYSSEON K BEARD
SHARAEVEON J HUDSON
DEVONKIAS V MOSLEY
AEJAH STEWART
ZACCHAEUS MOSLEY
DEVERY L OLIVER
BRITTANY LOTT
STEELY N HILL
CHRISTAL R EDWIN
JOHNNY J DUNNIGAN JR
GERALD J JEFFERSON
SHAMONICA T WARREN
AVERY DAVIS JR
JONATHAN M RUTTLEY JR
ANGEL J PARKER
QUNICY A RANDLE
|1991
2003
2000
1995
2002
2005
1978
1991
1984
1974
1964
1981
1992
1993
1991
1990
1980
|PUBLIC DRUNK
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN AMOTORVEHICLE
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
DUI
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PROFANE LANGUAGE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DUI
SIMPLE ASSAULT; TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHOPLIFTING
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK; RESISTING ARREST
Media Release
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 30, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 4:31 PM on October 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:28 AM on October 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:45 AM on October 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
