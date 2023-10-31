City of Meridian Arrest Report October 30, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 30, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 4:31 PM on October 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:28 AM on October 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:45 AM on October 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.