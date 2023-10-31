City of Meridian Arrest Report October 31, 2023
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Arrest
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|Otis L. Watkins
|1990
|Shoplifting X 2
Malicious Mischief
Trespassing
Willful Trespassing
|Winston C. Joles, Jr.
|1968
|Petit Larceny
|Montario Gordon
|1988
|DUI
Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle
|Shiketha Y. Clayton
|1987
|False Information to Police Officer
Incidents
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 31, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
