City of Meridian works to repave streets in Medical District and North Hills Street

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian continues to work to improve its infrastructure.

Crews have been repaving streets in the Medical District and now work is set to begin on North Hills Street soon.

Public Works Director David Hodge shares an update on the repaving projects throughout the city.

“So, we’ll finish this portion of the Medical District on Wednesday, actually tomorrow. What we don’t finish well when we finish North Hills Street we’ll come back to the Medical District and finish what we haven’t finished this time around. But starting Monday, we’re planning to start the paving of North Hills Street starting from the west side on Hwy. 19 moving east,” said Hodge.

Crews will start work on North Hills Street on Monday, November 6. Hodge expects the repaving will be completed in four to five weeks.

North Hills Street Repaving Project & Detour Routes:

Section 1. Highway 19 North to Bounds Road

Detour Route: Highway 19 North to Chandler Road to Bounds Road to North Hills Street

Section 2. Bounds Road to State Boulevard

Detour Route: North Hills Street to Bounds Road to State Boulevard to North Hills Street

Section 3. State Boulevard to King Road

Detour Route: North Hills Street to State Boulevard to 37th Street to 40th Avenue to 40th Street to King Road to North Hills Street

Section 4. King Road to 35th Avenue

Detour Route: North Hills Street to King Road to 40th Street to 35th Avenue to North Hills Street

Section 5. 35th Avenue to Poplar Springs Drive/Highway 493

Detour Route: No detour will be provided for this section. Lanes will be re-surfaced one at a time and traffic will be allowed to proceed with caution.

Section 6. Poplar Springs Drive/Highway 493 to 10th Avenue

Detour Route: North Hills Street to Poplar Springs Drive to 43rd Street to Country Club Drive to 46th Street to 10th Avenue to North Hills Street

Section 7. 10th Avenue to Highway 39

Detour Route: North Hills Street to 10th Avenue to 33rd Street to Highway 39 to North Hills Street

Medical District Repaving Street Project - Phase 1 :

-22nd Avenue, from Eighth Street to 14th Street

-20th Avenue, from 14th Street to 16th Street

-16th Street, from 22nd Avenue to 23rd Avenue

-13th Street, from Front Street Extension to 11th Avenue

-13th Street, from 21st Avenue to 22nd Avenue

-12th Street, from 19th Avenue to 22nd Avenue

-10th Street, from 24th Avenue to 25th Avenue

-Ninth Street, from 19th Avenue to 20th Avenue

-Ninth Street, from 24th Avenue to 26th Avenue

-Front Street Extension, from 14th Street to 13th Avenue

