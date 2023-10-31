Clarke County Sheriff Candidate: Gary Kelly

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 is talking to local candidates ahead of the November 7th general election. We start in Clarke County, where four contenders are running for the position of sheriff.

News 11 spoke with each of them to hear, again, why they should be elected, what the campaign trail has looked like for them, and how they are feeling as the time to vote draws near.

We hear from Gary Kelly, who’s running as a Democrat.

“Well, I think the people of Clarke County should vote for me as sheriff because I’ve been here 26 years,” said Kelly. “I know what’s going on with the Sheriff’s Department. I know what’s going on with the County. And I know I’d be good at running the Sheriff’s Department.

And right now I’m working on a project right now. I’ve talked to several supervisors about putting cameras up, and these cameras will be fed directly live to dispatch to help protect Clark County.

Well, I feel good because Clark County - We need a good leader that’s going to be there. For the people, for all the people.”

