Clarke County Sheriff Candidate: Kenneth Pearson

Pearson is running as an Independent
News 11 is talking to local candidates ahead of the November 7th general election
By Cara Shirley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 is talking to local candidates ahead of the November 7th general election. We start in Clarke County, where four contenders are running for the position of sheriff.

News 11 spoke with each of them to hear, again, why they should be elected, what the campaign trail has looked like for them, and how they are feeling as the time to vote draws near.

We hear from Kenneth Pearson, who’s running as an Independent.

“I know I’ll be a good sheriff because I have the innovative ideas and creative thinking forward thinking to get the county in a better position than what it is,” said Pearson. “Well, I’ve actually went out face to face to door to door to meet the citizens and to make myself available for the citizens to talk to. I feel actually optimistic about this general election. I feel that this is the time that Clarke County has really shown and have been really speaking out loud that our people want a change.”

To learn more about candidates for all races in our area, visit the general election page here.

