FIRST ALERT: Cold Weather Alerts for Wed. Morning

A strong cold front has crossed our area, and it’s leaving us with the coldest air of the season thus far. Halloween morning will start with low 40s, but breezy conditions will make it “feel like” upper 30s. So, dress warmly before heading out the door. Highs by Tuesday afternoon will only reach the upper 50s (well below the average), and wind gusts over 20 mph will continue. So, make sure you have a warm costume...or wear a jacket with it. Also, those gusty winds could spread a fire rapidly, so AVOID any outdoor burning. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect: https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=JAN&wwa=red%20flag%20warning

The first frost and freeze of the season is expected on Wednesday morning . Due to lighter winds and a clear sky, temps could fall into the low 30s for areas along and south of I-20...prompting a FREEZE WATCH. Areas north of I-20 are expected to have temps at or below freezing, so a FREEZE WARNING is in effect. Make sure to protect your tender vegetation, plan for pets to have a warm place to stay, and YOU use a safe heating method.

By Thursday morning, a very light wind and a clear sky will allow for the coldest temps we’ve experienced since March . We’re expecting a FREEZE areawide, so continue with your cold weather precautions. Friday morning will also bring a chance for freezing temps, but a southerly wind will help warm highs to around 70 degrees by Friday afternoon. We’ll continue with highs in the 70s (closer to average) for the weekend with morning temps in the 40s.

*Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 5th, at 2AM. So make sure to set your clocks BACK one hour before bed on Saturday night*

