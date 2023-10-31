MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tonight, Merrehope hosted a special event called Mourning Monday at Merrehope, just in time for Halloween.

It was a special one evening event where attendees got to experience what it was like for a family in mourning during the Victorian Era in the late 1800′s.

Everyone respectfully dressed in black for the funeral procedures.

Special presentations were given by Funerary Historian, Erin Lybrand and plenty of historical memorabilia was on display.

“I think it’s important to learn about mourning customs just so that you know where these mourning traditions that are present nowadays came from because we still celebrate a lot of mourning customs that were a thing back in the Victorian Era,” said Lybrand. " It’s very important to understand where these customs came from and I also think it’s important just to understand the education and history of funeral service in general.”

If you couldn’t make it out to the event tonight, the exhibit will run through tomorrow, October 31.

Merrehope is open from 10:00am to 3:00pm and the Mourning at Merrehope exhibit is located on the second floor.

