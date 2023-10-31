MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Services for Mrs. Jeanette Byram will be held at 3:00pm, Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Linwood Cemetery. Dr. Joey Lang and Rev. Scott Vaughn will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00pm, prior to Chapel services.

Mrs. Jeanette Byram, age 74, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Jeanette was born on December 18, 1948, in Union, MS. She and her twin sister, Jeanece, were the youngest of eight children.

She worked primarily at Midland Shirt Company in Union but also worked several second jobs to provide for her family. She met the love of her life, James Byram of Decatur, while working at “The Dining Room.” They were married on March 22, 1986.

Jeanette had many passions in life. She loved flowers and could grow basically anything. She proudly displayed her favorite from the “flower bed” in her kitchen beside the sink where it could still be in the sun. That said, her greatest love was for her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, “granny/nanny,” aunt, and sister. To her, “immediate family” meant anyone who was a blood relative – and then some. She knew everyone’s birthday and was genuinely interested in what was going on in people’s lives. She made whoever was in front of her feel loved and special. She truly lived with an “others focus” and a servant heart.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, James Byram; two sons: James Lang (Susan) and Joey Lang (Melissa); four grandchildren: Connor Lang, Christina Lang, Lexi Lang, and Logan Lang; and four siblings: Oleta Boler (Allen), Covert Harrison (Lou), Roman Harrison (Judy), and Dot Lammons.

She is preceded in death by three siblings: twin sister, Jeanece, her brother Jerry Harrison, and her sister Sally Webb.

Pallbearers: Jimmy Rainer, Corey Foreman, Kenneth Harrison, Michael Boler, Jason Boler, Connor Lang, and Eric Wright

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

