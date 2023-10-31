Philadelphia Neshoba County CTE Center hosts local trick or treaters

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Philadelphia trick or treaters got a special opportunity to take a Halloween Field trip to the Career Technical Center.

Each year the center invites all local daycare and pre-k students to trick or treat in a very festive environment.

This year’s theme was a farm theme, and every classroom was decorated accordingly.

Members of The Refuge also attended and had the opportunity to dress up and enjoy the festivities and candy.

“This is our eighth annual, Treats for the Future,” said Lacie Flake, Director of the CTE Center. “It’s just to expose the students to the career technical center and the programs that we have available here at a young age so they can see what we are doing here and give them a safe place to trick or treat where they can just feel invited and welcomed to have a good time.”

This was a great event for the Philadelphia community and the CTE Center is already excited for next year.

