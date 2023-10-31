Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are down to eight unbeaten teams in Georgia (1), Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Florida State (4), Washington (5), Air Force (17) and James Madison (23), along with unranked Liberty entering Saturday’s college football action.

Ole Miss climbed to No. 11 in AP Top 25 college football rankings this week as the SEC has six teams ranked. Georgia is ranked first for the 20th straight week while Alabama moved to No. 8. LSU (13), Missouri (11) and Tennessee (19) are also ranked.

Flashing back to last November, the Rebels were 8-1 and ranked as high as No. 7. The Rebels slumped in November then lost in the Texas Bowl to close 8-5. This November Ole Miss is 7-1 with much the same hopes. This month’s schedule begins with Texas A&M. The Rebels then visit Georgia, host Louisiana-Monroe and end in Starkville for the Egg Bowl.

The Rebels (7-1, 4-1) whipped Vandy, 33-7, for their third SEC win this month. The Ole Miss defense was stellar, limiting the Commodores to 229 total yards of offense. The OM offense scored on their first five possessions and breezed home. Jackson Dart passed for one score and 240 yards while Quinshon Judkins rushed for 124 yards and two scores. Dayton Wade led the receivers with 120 yards on eight catches and a score.

Mississippi State (4-4, 1-4) fell behind early at Auburn as the Tigers scored on their opening drive and never looked back in securing a 27-13 win over the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs will be back in Starkville this Saturday for the first time in a month as they host Kentucky. The Bulldogs need two more wins in the remaining four games to qualify for a bowl game.

Southern Mississippi led by ten points early in the final quarter but fell, 48-38, to Appalachian State. The bright spot was the offense was in high gear as the Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-5) racked up 301 yards on the ground while piling up 588 total yards. Frank Gore led the rushing attack with 247 yards on 24 carries while scoring on runs of 42 and 75 yards. USM hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Alcorn defeated Mississippi Valley, 24-3, as the Braves moved into a first-place tie with Southern University in the SWAC West Division. The Braves (5-3, 4-1) will host Southern this Saturday on the Reservation. Valley (1-7, 1-4) travels to Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. Jackson State (4-2, 6-3) crushed Pine Bluff, 40-14, last week and will host Texas Southern this Saturday.

The Belhaven Blazers’ hopes of a perfect season were shattered as Maryville ended the dreams with a 20-7 win. The Blazers (7-1, 5-1) will try to bounce back as they travel to Southern Virginia this week. Millsaps (1-8, 1-6) fell to Trinity last week and will host Southwestern his Saturday afternoon. Delta State (7-1, 5-1) had a much-needed open date this week and will travel to West Georgia this Saturday. Mississippi College (3-5, 2-4) fell at North Greenville, 34-10, and hosts West Florida.

Mississippi Delta pulled the upset of the week in JUCO action as they defeated Jones College, 36-33. Other winners were Co-Lin, East Mississippi, Gulf Coast, Northeast and Northwest while Pearl River recorded their first win of the season. This week, Jones (6-2, 5-0) will host Gulf Coast (7-1, 4-1) in a game that will go a long way in deciding the South title and the two playoff spots. Co-Lin (7-1, 4-1) is still in the hunt and travels to Hinds (3-5. 3-2) while the Bobcats and Bulldogs battle. In one other South game, Pearl River (1-7, 1-4) heads to East Central (2-6, 1-4). In North play, division leader East Mississippi (6-2, 5-0) hosts Delta (2-6, 1-4), Northeast (6-2, 4-1) welcomes Northwest (6-2, 4-1) and Itawamba (2-6, 1-4) entertains Coahoma (1-6, 0-5). Southwest (1-7, 0-6) hosts Holmes (5-3, 3-3) in a non-division clash. Playoff begins, November 11.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.