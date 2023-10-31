Veterans Day Tribute in Meridian set for November 11th in Downtown

Veterans Day Program at Meridian City Hall
Veterans Day Program at Meridian City Hall(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

With the calendar now set to turn to November, plans are in the works for the annual Veterans Day activities in Meridian.

This year’s tribute for those that served in the military will begin with a 10:30 program at the Doughboy Monument, which will include our national anthem, the laying of wreaths and Taps.

They’ll be a free luncheon for all veterans at the VFW Post at noon followed by a parade in downtown Meridian at 3:00.

A lot of people don’t understand that if the veterans hadn’t done what they had done, you wouldn’t have the freedom you got today,” said Ricky Nelson, coordinator of the Meridian Veterans Day Parade.

“I think that all people should come out and honor the veterans and the families. If you’re out there watching the parade, it don’t cost anything and it don’t cost anything to get into the parade.”

For more information, you can contact Ricky Nelson at 601-917-1007 or richardnelson5425@hotmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Peyton Davidson on the sideline at a Quitman High School football game.
Former Quitman High School football player dies
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Officer involved shooting in Lisman, Ala. Monday
Confirmed officer involved shooting in Lisman, Ala.

Latest News

Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 31, 2023
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 31, 2023
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 30, 2023
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 30, 2023