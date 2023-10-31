Veterans Day Tribute in Meridian set for November 11th in Downtown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

With the calendar now set to turn to November, plans are in the works for the annual Veterans Day activities in Meridian.

This year’s tribute for those that served in the military will begin with a 10:30 program at the Doughboy Monument, which will include our national anthem, the laying of wreaths and Taps.

They’ll be a free luncheon for all veterans at the VFW Post at noon followed by a parade in downtown Meridian at 3:00.

“A lot of people don’t understand that if the veterans hadn’t done what they had done, you wouldn’t have the freedom you got today,” said Ricky Nelson, coordinator of the Meridian Veterans Day Parade.

“I think that all people should come out and honor the veterans and the families. If you’re out there watching the parade, it don’t cost anything and it don’t cost anything to get into the parade.”

For more information, you can contact Ricky Nelson at 601-917-1007 or richardnelson5425@hotmail.com.

