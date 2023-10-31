Weather Alert Day: Freezing cold for Wed. morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The first freeze of the season is expected in our area on Wednesday morning. Under a clear sky with breezy north winds, temps will be able to drop into the low 30s. Meridian hasn’t had temps this low since March. Also, because of the breezy conditions, we’ll have to deal with wind chill values in the mid-upper 20s for the start of your Hump Day. So, remember the 4 P’s as you prepare for the cold (People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes). Also, dress warmly before heading out on Wednesday...but the afternoon brings highs in the upper 50s.

By Thursday morning, the winds will be much lighter and the skies clear. So, this will set the stage for maximum radiational cooling...leading to our coldest night of the season thus far with widespread upper 20s. If Wednesday morning doesn’t harm unprotected tender vegetation, then Thursday morning surely will. So, make sure to cover your sensitive plants (or bring any potted plants inside). Highs will climb into the 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Friday morning, temps will remain at or below freezing. However, a southerly wind will return... helping afternoon temps get back to near average (low 70s). From that point, no more freeze scares through the weekend. Highs will range from the mid-upper 70s this weekend. The seasonable 70s will follow us into Election week.

*Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, November 5th, at 2AM. Remember to “fall back” one hour before bed on Saturday night.*

