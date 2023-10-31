Weather Alert Day! Overnight lows below freezing

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Halloween! The spookiest thing about today is the very cold air that continues to settle in. Highs are in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the low 30s. Winds are very gusty up to 25 mph with wind speeds between 10-15mph. Be sure to bundle the kids up when heading to trick-or-treat and check on your pets, plants, people, and pipes.

Overnight lows are falling below freezing over the next few days. The bone-chilling air is sparking multiple weather alerts across the area.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in place over Neshoba, Kemper, and Sumter county.

Areal wide there is a Red Flag: Fire Weather Warning in effect from 10am-7pm Tuesday.

A Fire Weather Watch for Sumter and Choctaw County Wednesday and Thursday.

A Freeze Watch in place for Lauderdale, Newton, Scott, Smith, Clarke, Choctaw, Sumter, and Japer county.

Stay safe in the cold and have a terrific Halloween day!

