Woman hit and killed chasing dog onto highway, police say

Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that...
Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that 51-year-old Patricia Luffman Casper ran into the southbound lanes of US-52 to get her small dog.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina was hit and killed by a car while chasing her dog into the middle of the road Sunday night, authorities said.

Her dog was also killed, according to police.

Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that 51-year-old Patricia Luffman Casper ran into the southbound lanes of US-52 to get her small dog.

Police believe Casper and her dog were hit by a vehicle and killed.

This was the 25th traffic-related fatality in the area of 2023 compared to 17 during the same time period in 2022, according to the police department.

