City of Meridian Arrest Report November 1, 2023

Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharges
Fredrick Pruitt2006Disorderly Conduct
Resisting Arrest

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 1, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

