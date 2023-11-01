Clarke County Sheriff Candidate: Anthony Chancelor

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 is talking to local candidates ahead of the November 7th general election. We start in Clarke County, where four contenders are running for the position of sheriff.

News 11 spoke with each of them to hear, again, why they should be elected, what the campaign trail has looked like for them, and how they are feeling as the time to vote draws near.

We hear from Anthony Chancelor who’s running as a Republican.

“Well, the people in Clarke County, they know me. I’ve been serving here since I was eighteen. In all different aspects of public safety. I believe that my experience on the state as well as the local level, you know, will help... I’ve been going door to door. I have been getting out to see as many people as I possibly can. And, that to me has been the best part of this entire thing... Just nervous, and anxious and ready for it. Ready for November 7th to get here,” said Chancelor.

