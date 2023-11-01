Cold weather didn’t stop trick or treating in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cold weather didn’t stop one neighborhood in Meridian from pulling out the stops and giving out bags and bags of candy to hundreds of youngsters Tuesday night.

Homeowners put out creative decorations to greet those in costume.

One family set up an inflatable movie screen to show the classic scary movie Ghostbusters to folks as they walked by.

It’s a tradition in this Eagle Point subdivision on the north edge of Meridian to offer treats to hundreds of youngsters.

Police officers were on motorcycles for traffic control.

Young people in costumes and their families and friends were all dressed warmly on this chilly Halloween night.

