Cold weather didn’t stop trick or treating in Meridian

One family set up an inflatable movie screen
Cold weather didn’t stop one Neighborhood in Meridian on Halloween night!
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cold weather didn’t stop one neighborhood in Meridian from pulling out the stops and giving out bags and bags of candy to hundreds of youngsters Tuesday night.

Homeowners put out creative decorations to greet those in costume.

One family set up an inflatable movie screen to show the classic scary movie Ghostbusters to folks as they walked by.

It’s a tradition in this Eagle Point subdivision on the north edge of Meridian to offer treats to hundreds of youngsters.

Police officers were on motorcycles for traffic control.

Young people in costumes and their families and friends were all dressed warmly on this chilly Halloween night.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
Officer involved shooting in Lisman, Ala. Monday
Confirmed officer involved shooting in Lisman, Ala.
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Mississippi teen accused of killing her stepfather
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money

Latest News

Overnight lows below freezing
Weather Alert Day! Freeze Warning until 9am Wednesday
One family set up an inflatable movie screen to show the classic scary movie  Ghostbusters
Kids enjoying Halloween
42-year-old Terry Leshaun Brooks is to be considered to be dangerous.
Dangerous inmate escapes from Lowndes County
Team of the Week: Neshoba Central Band