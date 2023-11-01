Dangerous inmate escapes from Lowndes County

42-year-old Terry Leshaun Brooks is to be considered to be dangerous.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department two inmates escaped from the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center just before 8:00 pm Tuesday night. One inmate was captured moments later. The second suspect is still on the run.

42-year-old Terry Leshaun Brooks cut his way out of a window and through a ventilation system then went over one perimeter fence and under a second fence before escaping.

Brooks has previously escaped once before and was tracked down and captured by U.S. Marshall’s in St. Louis Missouri. During the arrest Brooks jumped from a second story window and was in possession of a hand gun and cocaine.

Brooks was then extradited back to Lowndes County where he was charged with Accessory After the Fact of First-Degree Murder in connection with the December 2020 homicide of Frank Edwards. Brooks was also charged with Possession of Cocaine, Violation of Parole, Possession of a stolen Firearm and weapon possession by a felon.

Brooks is to be considered to be dangerous. If spotted, please call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

