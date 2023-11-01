Danny Gillis Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A funeral service for Danny Gillis will be held Friday, November 3, 2023, at 11:30 AM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Rhett Payne, III and Bro. Charles Davis officiating. Burial to follow at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Kemper County. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Danny Ray Gillis, age 68 of Meridian, MS passed away Monday, October 30, 2023, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Danny was a loving husband and father, but his most cherished title was being “Pap” to his two grandchildren. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling and national parks were his favorite destination.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years Rita Gillis; children, Michele Weatherford (Danny) and Matt Gillis; grandchildren, Gracie and Parker Weatherford; siblings, Carolyn Farlow, Darrell Gillis (Velina), and Debra Sanderson; special fur companion, Goldie; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Rosie Gillis; nephew, Jody Gillis.

Online condolences maybe expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Pallbearers will be Danny Weatherford, Steve Moody, Scotty Cumberland, Raymond Farlow, and Danny Cain. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ray Farlow and Brad Purvis.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 3, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM at the funeral home prior to service.

