Danny Gillis Obituary

Obituaries
Obituaries(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A funeral service for Danny Gillis will be held Friday, November 3, 2023, at 11:30 AM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Rhett Payne, III and Bro. Charles Davis officiating. Burial to follow at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Kemper County. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Danny Ray Gillis, age 68 of Meridian, MS passed away Monday, October 30, 2023, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Danny was a loving husband and father, but his most cherished title was being “Pap” to his two grandchildren. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling and national parks were his favorite destination. 

Survivors include his wife of 48 years Rita Gillis; children, Michele Weatherford (Danny) and Matt Gillis; grandchildren, Gracie and Parker Weatherford; siblings, Carolyn Farlow, Darrell Gillis (Velina), and Debra Sanderson; special fur companion, Goldie; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Rosie Gillis; nephew, Jody Gillis.

Online condolences maybe expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Pallbearers will be Danny Weatherford, Steve Moody, Scotty Cumberland, Raymond Farlow, and Danny Cain. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ray Farlow and Brad Purvis. 

Visitation will be held Friday, November 3, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM at the funeral home prior to service.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
Officer involved shooting in Lisman, Ala. Monday
Confirmed officer involved shooting in Lisman, Ala.
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Mississippi teen accused of killing her stepfather
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money

Latest News

Obituaries
Webb & Stephens Funeral Homes Services
Meridian Veterans Day Program is Nov. 11
Obituaries
Mrs. Jeanette Byram
The theme this year was "Welcome to the Farm"
Philadelphia Neshoba County CTE Center hosts local trick or treaters