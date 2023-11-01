‘Hope for Hunger’ Food Drive happening this Friday in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Open your hearts and give to those in need this holiday season.

News 11 and the Piggly Wiggly of Collinsville will host its annual ‘Hope for Hunger’ Food Drive this Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Piggly Wiggly owner Joe Williams said these food items will help so many families in our area.

“Well, it’s just a little quick easy way for everybody to give. It doesn’t take much, but it does allow the customers in this area of Collinsville, Newton County and Neshoba County, Clarke County, Kemper County. It does allow them to give a little bit and it may go a long way,” said Williams.

Last year, the ‘Hope for Hungry’ Food Drive collected about 2,000 food items and Williams hopes to collect even more this year.

Monetary donations will be accepted as well.

All proceeds from the food drive will go to the Neshoba County Baptist Association and Love’s Kitchen.

Again, you are encouraged to donate this Friday from 7 a.m. To 7 p.m. at the Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville.

