Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board

By Ross McLeod
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Throughout the campaign for the Lauderdale County CTE bond referendum, many parents were very outspoken about their feelings toward the project.

For most parents and community members, there were no repercussions for their actions, but one parent and former PTO board member was voted off of the Clarkdale Parent Teacher Organization board.

This parent was told the reason she was voted off was because of her social media posts that were about the school district.

”I’ll be honest, I was really upset. I was emotional. I had felt betrayed. I wasn’t given the chance to speak out and explain my standpoint, and I felt like that wasn’t fair. I don’t think it was intentional by the PTO. I think everybody’s just kind of nervous right now. I don’t I don’t disagree with me not being on the PTO; I just wish it had been done in a better way. I support the PTO Clarkdale; I support the district all of them. I’m gonna take this time to step back. I’m gonna enjoy the rest of the school year with my daughter, and I really hope this gives the district time and a chance to fix the rights and wrongs and everything we can repair and work together to fix Clarkdale and all the other schools in the community,” said parent of Clarkdale student, Kate Talley.

The Lauderdale County School District is completely separate from the Parent Teacher Organization. The school district has no say on who serves on the board.

