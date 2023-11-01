Meridian City Council discuss city employee pay raises

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Pay raises may be on the way for Meridian city employees.

During the Meridian city work session, council members discussed pay raises for police officers and city employees.

Ward 3 City Councilman Joe Norwood said these proposed pay raises will keep the city salaries competitive with other cities in the Magnolia State.

“So, what the Council is proposing is a $ 2,000 raise for full-time police officers that qualify for overtime and $1,000 for the rest of the city employees that qualify for overtime that are full-time and that will be on the agenda for Tuesday that we will put to a vote,” said Norwood.

Norwood said he believes these proposed pay raises will bring up morale throughout all the city departments.

The council will vote for or against the salary increases at the next city council meeting on November 7.

