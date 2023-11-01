Mississippi set to receive $6 million through State Opioid Response grant

The White House says the goal in requesting supplemental funds for the grant program is to...
The White House says the goal in requesting supplemental funds for the grant program is to expand these essential life-saving services.(MGN ONLINE)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The state of Mississippi is set to receive $6 million as a result of funding through the State Opioid Response grant program.

Wednesday afternoon, the White House held a virtual press conference announcing the millions of dollars each state would be receiving to help fight the country’s opioid epidemic.

The White House says the State Opioid Response grant program has provided treatment services to over 1.2 million people and enabled states to reverse approximately 500,000 overdoses with nearly 9 million purchased overdose reversal medication kits.

The White House says the goal in requesting supplemental funds for the grant program is to expand these essential life-saving services.

“This funding will help strengthen addiction treatment, overdose prevention measures, and recovery support services in all States, Territories, and Tribal Nations,” the press release read. “The Biden-Harris Administration has made this issue a top priority, and taken historic actions over the past two years to address substance use, enhance public health, strengthen public safety, and save lives.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
42-year-old Terry Leshaun Brooks is to be considered to be dangerous.
Dangerous inmate escapes from Lowndes County
Officer involved shooting in Lisman, Ala. Monday
Confirmed officer involved shooting in Lisman, Ala.
Mississippi teen accused of killing her stepfather

Latest News

Mississippi State University received $4 million pledge from Luckyday Foundation toward new...
Mississippi State awarded private, $4 million gift to help build new residence complex
Anthony Chancelor is running as a Republican.
Clarke County Sheriff Candidate: Anthony Chancelor
Former QHS football player, Peyton "Big Red" Davidson was shot and killed Saturday
New information on the death of former QHS football player
News 11 has obtained the 911 call that came in moments after the shooting
Peyton Davidson: full 911 call