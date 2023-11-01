Mississippi State awarded private, $4 million gift to help build new residence complex

Mississippi State University received $4 million pledge from Luckyday Foundation toward new...
Mississippi State University received $4 million pledge from Luckyday Foundation toward new residence hall complex. (Source: WTVA)(WTVA)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Luckyday Foundation of Jackson pledged $4 million toward the construction of Mississippi State University’s new, 412-bed residence hall complex.

The gift, which was announced Wednesday, continues the philanthropic legacy of Frank Rogers Day.

Funds specifically are earmarked for the construction of Luckyday Tower, a living and learning community for MSU’s Luckyday freshman scholars. The tower will be part of the 159,000-square-foot Azalea Hall project, a $96 million project at the corner of Barr Avenue and George Perry Street.

The complex is scheduled to open August 2025.

Wednesday’s announcement of the multi-million dollar contribution was made during the annual freshman pinning ceremony, which welcomed the fourth class of students into the Luckyday program.

“The Luckyday Foundation is pleased to provide funding for the new Luckyday Tower, which will enhance the student experience for scholars within this program,” said Jamie Houston, Luckyday Foundation board chair. “We believe that having a dedicated space for Luckyday Scholars to hold classes, meetings, conversations and visits with Luckyday program staff is beneficial.

“A supportive, collaborative community is a core value of our program, and our freshman scholars will now be able to live together with the Luckyday Tower easily accessible.”

All Luckyday Scholars participating in the program will have access to programming space consisting of a lobby and study area for students, modern classroom with adaptable seating and tables, offices for the Luckyday Scholars Program director and staff and kitchenette.

MSU President Mark E. Keenum said he was thankful for the Luckyday Foundation’s investment in both Azalea Hall and the student scholars.

“This gift will create a new home for the Luckyday program here at MSU, and I could not be more excited about what this means for our Luckyday scholars,” Keenum said. “I’m grateful for our exceptional partnership with the Luckyday Foundation and (its) support of these remarkable students as they learn and grow into the servant leaders our communities will need in the years to come.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
42-year-old Terry Leshaun Brooks is to be considered to be dangerous.
Dangerous inmate escapes from Lowndes County
Officer involved shooting in Lisman, Ala. Monday
Confirmed officer involved shooting in Lisman, Ala.
Mississippi teen accused of killing her stepfather

Latest News

Anthony Chancelor is running as a Republican.
Clarke County Sheriff Candidate: Anthony Chancelor
Former QHS football player, Peyton "Big Red" Davidson was shot and killed Saturday
New information on the death of former QHS football player
News 11 has obtained the 911 call that came in moments after the shooting
Peyton Davidson: full 911 call
The White House says the goal in requesting supplemental funds for the grant program is to...
Mississippi set to receive $6 million through State Opioid Response grant