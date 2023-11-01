Mississippi State awarded private, $4 million gift to help build new residence complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Luckyday Foundation of Jackson pledged $4 million toward the construction of Mississippi State University’s new, 412-bed residence hall complex.

The gift, which was announced Wednesday, continues the philanthropic legacy of Frank Rogers Day.

Funds specifically are earmarked for the construction of Luckyday Tower, a living and learning community for MSU’s Luckyday freshman scholars. The tower will be part of the 159,000-square-foot Azalea Hall project, a $96 million project at the corner of Barr Avenue and George Perry Street.

The complex is scheduled to open August 2025.

Wednesday’s announcement of the multi-million dollar contribution was made during the annual freshman pinning ceremony, which welcomed the fourth class of students into the Luckyday program.

“The Luckyday Foundation is pleased to provide funding for the new Luckyday Tower, which will enhance the student experience for scholars within this program,” said Jamie Houston, Luckyday Foundation board chair. “We believe that having a dedicated space for Luckyday Scholars to hold classes, meetings, conversations and visits with Luckyday program staff is beneficial.

“A supportive, collaborative community is a core value of our program, and our freshman scholars will now be able to live together with the Luckyday Tower easily accessible.”

All Luckyday Scholars participating in the program will have access to programming space consisting of a lobby and study area for students, modern classroom with adaptable seating and tables, offices for the Luckyday Scholars Program director and staff and kitchenette.

MSU President Mark E. Keenum said he was thankful for the Luckyday Foundation’s investment in both Azalea Hall and the student scholars.

“This gift will create a new home for the Luckyday program here at MSU, and I could not be more excited about what this means for our Luckyday scholars,” Keenum said. “I’m grateful for our exceptional partnership with the Luckyday Foundation and (its) support of these remarkable students as they learn and grow into the servant leaders our communities will need in the years to come.”

