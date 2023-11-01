Nixon signs with Hinds CC

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Aaliyah Nixon, a softball player at Quitman High School, signed the dotted line to continue her academic and athletic career with Hinds Community College on Wednesday afternoon.

Nixon, a senior for this upcoming softball season, has been playing softball for the Panthers high school team for seven years, and as a leader, she has been instrumental in the program’s success.

“I just like to be looked at as someone that’s gonna contribute... to the team every night. Every time I go up there, I want it to be big time and just come through for my team every time. Somebody just to lean on when somebody’s having a bad game, they’ll come talk about it and just be there for when the team meets me,” Nixon said.

This upcoming season will be coach Chasity Jordan’s second year coaching Nixon, but she knew early on that she was a special player.

“Hinds is getting a good player and her for sure. I knew that when I first saw her and... I saw the way that she could play and the talent that she already had when I first got here, I knew she was going somewhere. At the time, I just didn’t know where she was going to choose to go because I knew people were gonna want her. So I think she’s gonna do really well there for them,” Coach Jordan said.

Nixon will join an Eagles squad that went 9-37 last year, so she should be able to step in and make an immediate impact for the program.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.