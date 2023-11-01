Some progress being made after state takeover of Sumter County School District

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sumter County Schools superintendent says progress is being made since the state takeover of the district in August.

Superintendent Dr. Marcy Burroughs says the district’s finances are now up to date including spending over $2 million in federal COVID dollars on HVAC systems for the high school.

One of the main issues is student achievement. Dr. Burroughs says students are at least two to three years behind districtwide. She said the big focus is getting them up to grade level and beyond.

“We’re focusing on showing teachers how to scaffold their instruction so that they can build on those foundational skills or some of those grade level skills that students will need in order to master grade level standards,” Dr. Burroughs explained.

As a former school improvement specialist, Dr. Burroughs knows what it will take time. She mentioned that there’s a lot of underlying factors that led to where the district is right now, and she’s hopeful that with the state’s help they can get back on track.

“Unfortunately we will not see any results immediately with what we’re doing but the one thing we do know is that we have to focus on putting those structures in place. Once we get all those things put in place then I know that we’ll be able to provide better opportunities for the students in Sumter County,” Burroughs said.

Dr. Burroughs says that they are taking additional steps to ensure the district continues making progress. She explained that each principal will now have a principal coach as well. She’s also in the process of hiring a permanent chief school financial officer to make sure the district’s financial house is in order too.

