Team of the Week: Neshoba Central Band

After winning the 6A State Championship, the Neshoba Central Band is your Total Pain Care Team of the week!(WTOK Sports)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Neshoba Central band!

The Rockets have been hard at work since the summer months, and all their hard work paid off this past weekend, as they wont the 6A State Championship!

Congratulations to the Neshoba Central Band on winning a State Championship and on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

