Triple S BBQ Grand Opening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - November 1st marks the official grand opening of Triple S BBQ and More restaurant.

From ribs to pork chops, and pig tails they’ve got just about everything you can put on a grill.

Store owner, Samuel Merriweather says he’s had BBQ restaurants before.

One in 1992 and one in 1995, and getting this one started is something he’s been trying to do since April.

“Just come on up to the Triple S Barbecue in Dekalb. We got the best in town, so come on up here and see us. Pigtails, chicken, sausage, dogs, pork chops, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni cheese, green beans with potatoes we got, we got food, we got tea, we got lemonade, we got pops, we got food. Ready to go”, said Merriweather.

The mayor of Dekalb, Clark Adams, also stopped by and spoke about the good it would do for the community, saying, “Yes, I feel like anything that we can get specially eatery place in the town of DeKalb in our community, you know it’s going to be a plus, you know and we are just wanted to congratulate Triple S the owner, Mr. Merriweather, for even considering bringing this business to our town to cap you know we need more eatery places. I think it’s going to be great.”

Restaurant hours are from 11am to 7pm Tuesday through Saturday.

On Fridays and Saturdays Triple S will go beyond barbeque and put fish on the menu as well.

