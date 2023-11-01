Weather Alert Day: 20s are expected Thursday AM

Weather Alert Day: 20s are expected Thursday AM
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The coldest air of the season (thus far) is expected for Thursday morning. We’ll start the day with widespread 20s, and temps will stay below freezing (32 degrees) for several hours. So, make sure to continue practicing cold weather safety. Also, if you have sensitive plants, this will be a killing freeze if they’re not protected. Courtesy of a sun-filled sky, highs will make it to the mid 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Friday morning will remain cold as lows flirt with the freezing mark, but a southerly wind will allow temps to moderate leading into the weekend. Friday afternoon highs will find the low 70s, and lows will stay in the 40s this weekend. Weekend high temps will range from the mid-upper 70s. Next week, it looks like low 80s may return ahead of another cold front that’ll eventually cross our area.

As for rain, sorry... measurable rainfall isn’t expected until the end of next week. So, the drought will continue.

**Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, Nov. 5th, at 2AM. Make sure to set your clocks back 1 hour before bed on Saturday night**

