Weather Alert Day! Freeze Warning until 9am Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Temperatures are getting ready to fall near and below freezing for the morning. Grab your heavy coats, boots, gloves, scarfs, and hot coffee to start your day. Don’t forget to crank your heat on and give yourself extra time to warm up the car.

Highs are in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are still gusty up to 25mph. Overnight lows expected in the upper 20s. High and low temperatures today could go on record as some of the coolest temps we have seen for this time of year.

A Hard Freeze Warning until 9am Wed. and a Fire Weather Warning remains in place starting at 10am-7pm Wednesday evening. We can thank high pressure for the mostly sunny skies for the next few days. Stay warm and have a wonderful day!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.