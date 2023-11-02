Candidates for Lauderdale County Sheriff

Gerald Johnson, Ward Calhoun
By Ross McLeod
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -News 11 is continuing its coverage of local elections. A very important race is the Lauderdale County Sheriff race.

After beating Ricky Roberts in the primary election in August, Republican candidate Ward Calhoun will be facing Democrat Gerald Johnson in the general election on November 7th.

This is a historic race for Lauderdale County, as Sheriff Billy Sollie has served in the position for 27 years.

Now, both candidates are telling you why they think they are the right person for the job.

“One of the things that I have been doing throughout all of these years of public service in Lauderdale County is trying to make sure that their Sheriff’s Department represented them well and that we were effective and efficient with their tax dollars and that we treated people with respect and that we did everything we could to solve crime in our Community. That’s not just the work we do. That’s also. How we interact with and work with the Community, and I’m going to ask that the voters of Lauderdale County vote for me on Tuesday as their next sheriff,” said Republican Candidate, Ward Calhoun.

“I think I would be a good sheriff. I would be a sheriff that would not play no politics. I will be a sheriff that will work the streets as well as do my civil duties and process service, maintaining the jail, and people need to understand I will not do politics. No one will force me to do politics. I will administer the law. As it is written. Let the chips follow what it may,” said Democrat Candidate, Gerald Johnson.

