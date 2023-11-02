Cater’s at the Museum to open soon

Cater's at the Museum
Cater's at the Museum(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -22nd Avenue in downtown Meridian is growing, and local restaurants want to be a part of this new economic development.

Cater’s Market is partnering with the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian to offer the guests of the museum a better experience. The restaurant will be opening up a location right across the street, providing an opportunity for more customers to enjoy its food.

“So we are so excited to be partnering with the Meridian Children’s Museum. We are going to be in the round old bank building that’s on their campus. So an easy walk for guests of the museum. But also, we’re going to be able to offer our items to the all the new businesses that have going up in this area,” said Cater’s Market Owner, Jamie Cater.

“We’ve talked about being able to offer kind of pre-packaged pre-ordered meals for our field trip groups. That’s going to be a huge benefit that we’ll be able to offer to those students just to make it even easier for them to come here on their field trips and then also just as a guest service to our guests,” said MCM Director, Barbara Zeller.

Cater’s at the Museum is hoping to be opened in January 2024.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
42-year-old Terry Leshaun Brooks is to be considered to be dangerous.
Dangerous inmate escapes from Lowndes County
Officer involved shooting in Lisman, Ala. Monday
Confirmed officer involved shooting in Lisman, Ala.
Mississippi teen accused of killing her stepfather

Latest News

LEMA Director Odie Barrett
LEMA announces new weather radar in Lauderdale County
Phillip House and Steven Jennings
Two arrested in connection to dangerous Mississippi jail escapee
Weather Alert Day: 20s are expected Thursday AM
News 11 at 6PM_Weather 11/1/23
Nixon signs with Hinds CC