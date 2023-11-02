Cater’s at the Museum to open soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -22nd Avenue in downtown Meridian is growing, and local restaurants want to be a part of this new economic development.

Cater’s Market is partnering with the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian to offer the guests of the museum a better experience. The restaurant will be opening up a location right across the street, providing an opportunity for more customers to enjoy its food.

“So we are so excited to be partnering with the Meridian Children’s Museum. We are going to be in the round old bank building that’s on their campus. So an easy walk for guests of the museum. But also, we’re going to be able to offer our items to the all the new businesses that have going up in this area,” said Cater’s Market Owner, Jamie Cater.

“We’ve talked about being able to offer kind of pre-packaged pre-ordered meals for our field trip groups. That’s going to be a huge benefit that we’ll be able to offer to those students just to make it even easier for them to come here on their field trips and then also just as a guest service to our guests,” said MCM Director, Barbara Zeller.

Cater’s at the Museum is hoping to be opened in January 2024.

