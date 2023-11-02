City of Meridian Arrest Report November 2, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharges
Robert H. Thompson1956Shoplifting
Chad E. Fuller1988Domestic Violence
Glenn E. Barfield1965Simple Assault
Carmen D. Hampton1982Willful Trespassing
Disturbance of a Business

Media Release

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 2, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Former QHS football player, Peyton "Big Red" Davidson was shot and killed Saturday
New information on the death of former QHS football player
42-year-old Terry Leshaun Brooks is to be considered to be dangerous.
Dangerous inmate escapes from Lowndes County
A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub
Anthony Chancelor is running as a Republican.
Clarke County Sheriff Candidate: Anthony Chancelor

Latest News

Phillip House and Steven Jennings
Two arrested in connection to dangerous Mississippi jail escapee
Former QHS football player, Peyton "Big Red" Davidson was shot and killed Saturday
New information on the death of former QHS football player
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 1, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 1, 2023