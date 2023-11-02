Crash sends actor Alan Ruck’s truck into pizzeria

'Succession' star Alan Ruck was involved in a Hollywood pizzeria crash on Tuesday. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - An actor famous for his roles in “Succession” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was reportedly involved in a multi-car crash in Hollywood on Tuesday.

It sent actor Alan Ruck’s truck crashing into a pizzeria.

Footage appeared to show Ruck talking on his cellphone at the scene of the crash.

Alan Ruck was involved in a multi-car accident that sent his truck careening into a pizzeria.
Alan Ruck was involved in a multi-car accident that sent his truck careening into a pizzeria.(Source: CNN/file)

The front end of the truck appeared to have plowed into the building, and one of the vehicles had apparently been rear-ended before hitting the driver’s side of the other car.

A police report was taken at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No citations or arrests were announced.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Former QHS football player, Peyton "Big Red" Davidson was shot and killed Saturday
New information on the death of former QHS football player
42-year-old Terry Leshaun Brooks is to be considered to be dangerous.
Dangerous inmate escapes from Lowndes County
A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub
Anthony Chancelor is running as a Republican.
Clarke County Sheriff Candidate: Anthony Chancelor

Latest News

Duane "Keffe D" Davis appears in court Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Davis has been...
Ex-gang leader pleads not guilty in 1996 Tupac Shakur killing in Vegas and judge appoints lawyers
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Pressure rises on Israel to pause fighting and ease siege as battles intensify near Gaza City
Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
FILE - Varieties of disposable flavored electronic cigarette devices manufactured by EB Design,...
Vaping by high school students dropped this year, says US report
Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.
Target serves up $25 Thanksgiving meal