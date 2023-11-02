Jack & McMahan Square off in Lauderdale County Coroner General Election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Lauderdale County will have a new coroner for the time in 20 years as Clayton Cobler is retiring from the position at the end of the year.

He will be replaced by either Stella McMahan or Rita Jack. McMahan, who’s running for public office for the first time, came out of a field of five Republican candidates in the August primary and runoff to earn a spot in the November general election.

Jack is also making her first appearance in the political arena. She defeated two Democrat opponents in the primary. She’s a former member of the Meridian Police Department and is currently serving in corrections.

“I’m a professional and experienced and compassionate person who is a public servant,” said Jack. “I’ve been a public servant dedicated for over half my life to working for the people. I am your candidate who can and who is willing and able to serve each and every one of you as coroner.”

“As a funeral director and embalmer and after having served my community the last 12 years, I want to bring the same compassion and service, integrity and service to the job of coroner,” said McMahan. “I want to serve every family in Lauderdale County that way. I feel that my experience in the field of death care would be of great value to the citizens of Lauderdale County.”

Whoever is elected, Jack or McMahan will become the first female coroner in Lauderdale County history.

