Jack & McMahan Square off in Lauderdale County Coroner General Election

Rita Jack & Stella McMahan
Rita Jack & Stella McMahan(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Lauderdale County will have a new coroner for the time in 20 years as Clayton Cobler is retiring from the position at the end of the year.

He will be replaced by either Stella McMahan or Rita Jack. McMahan, who’s running for public office for the first time, came out of a field of five Republican candidates in the August primary and runoff to earn a spot in the November general election.

Jack is also making her first appearance in the political arena. She defeated two Democrat opponents in the primary. She’s a former member of the Meridian Police Department and is currently serving in corrections.

“I’m a professional and experienced and compassionate person who is a public servant,” said Jack. “I’ve been a public servant dedicated for over half my life to working for the people. I am your candidate who can and who is willing and able to serve each and every one of you as coroner.”

“As a funeral director and embalmer and after having served my community the last 12 years, I want to bring the same compassion and service, integrity and service to the job of coroner,” said McMahan. “I want to serve every family in Lauderdale County that way. I feel that my experience in the field of death care would be of great value to the citizens of Lauderdale County.”

Whoever is elected, Jack or McMahan will become the first female coroner in Lauderdale County history.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Former QHS football player, Peyton "Big Red" Davidson was shot and killed Saturday
New information on the death of former QHS football player
42-year-old Terry Leshaun Brooks is to be considered to be dangerous.
Dangerous inmate escapes from Lowndes County
Anthony Chancelor is running as a Republican.
Clarke County Sheriff Candidate: Anthony Chancelor
A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 2, 2023
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 2, 2023
Gulfport Police have arrested 30-year-old Dawn Marie White- the person they say sold drugs to...
Woman sold pills to mother whose baby died with drugs in system, Gulfport Police say
News 11 and the Piggly Wiggly of Collinsville will host its annual ‘Hope for Hunger’ Food Drive...
‘Hope for Hunger’ Food Drive happening this Friday in Collinsville