LEMA announces new weather radar in Lauderdale County

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency is now working with a private company called Climavision.

This company will be installing a new weather radar that will help detect severe weather in our area.

This project would normally cost the taxpayers 10 to 20 million dollars, but in this case, it is costing nothing.

“Climavision is going to come into Lauderdale County with zero cost to the taxpayers and not just zero cost to Lauderdale County taxpayers also, the state and federal taxes are not being used to fund this project. This project is being funded 100% by a private company,” said LEMA director Odie Barrett.

It will be located in Marion and will help clear up a blind spot in weather service that East Mississippi and West Alabama suffer from.

“We’re able to put this in Marion on top of a 750,000-gallon water tank, and in that particular area we will be able to get East Mississippi and West Alabama. So from that area, 65 miles is where this is going to go,” said Barrett.

Mayor Larry Gill is confident in the location of the new weather radar.

“So I just wanted to assure the residents in Marion that look, the engineers are looking at the water tank is went through their protocol. Your water is not in danger, OK? Everything is going to be fine. I know that I’ve already heard some miss about it. But look, your water is going to be fine, and we’re going to make sure that we still protect our most valuable asset right there, and that’s our water tower,” said Gill.

Being nearly 90 miles east and west from the current radars, LEMA is only able to detect a storm from eight thousand feet and above. But with the new equipment, LEMA hopes to see more and be able to protect people from potentially life-threatening storms.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.