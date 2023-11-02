Montgomery area father, son make incredible discovery while searching for old bottles

A Montgomery area father and son made a huge discovery while digging for old bottles, a hobby popular with many.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Rosanna Smith
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery area father and son made a huge discovery while digging for old bottles, a hobby popular with many. Some look for specific soft drink bottles or perfume bottles from a bygone era, but it was a green, glass bottle that caught the eyes of Brian Traylor and his 14-year-old son Grant.

And what was inside the bottle led them to a thankful family who was ecstatic to see what they’d discovered.

The Traylors said they were searching an old bottle dump in Hope Hull, located in Montgomery County, over the weekend when they found a prescription bottle. What makes it unique is that the label was still inside it, clearly legible, and clearly connected to Dr. Richard H. Harris Jr., who once operated Montgomery’s oldest Black-owned drugstore.

“When I did a search on Google, I was amazed at what I discovered, said Brian Traylor. “It’s just amazing his contribution to civil rights and how strong and courageous that this man was.”

Harris was also a captain in the famous 332nd Fighter’s Group’s 99th Fighter Squadron, the Tuskegee Airmen, during WWII and had many civil rights contributions to his credit.

“It’s not just an object. It’s a testimony, right, especially this testimony to hope to history to determination,” said Traylor.

The prescription was written and placed in the bottle by Harris Jr. on June 16, 1958, and even though it was thrown away decades ago, it has survived the elements. Most bottles of this type lose that key piece of historical written information when thrown out because, as they’re buried in the dump, water seeps inside and destroys the paper.

Not satisfied with just finding the rare bottle, Traylor searched out the late doctor’s family on social media and they agreed to meet. He gave the bottle back to the family.

“To be able to unearth something like this and to give it to where it belongs is what makes it all worth it,” said Traylor.

Harris’ daughter Valda Montgomery believes this bottle will allow her family to continue to share their story with tourist. The family opens the Harris House for tours.

“I was extremely grateful and excited. That’s going to be a tremendous addition and we can share it now with a brand new audience of people,” said Montgomery.

In 1992, the Harris house was listed on the Alabama Register of Historic Places as a Contributing property of the Centennial Hill Historic District.

The Harris House does do tours by appointment.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

