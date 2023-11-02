Thomas sentenced for manslaughter

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Bogue Chitto woman has been sentenced to 67 months in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year.

According to court documents, Bethany Thomas, 27, of Bogue Chitto, initiated an argument with the victim at a tribal home in the Bogue Chitto Community, which resulted in an altercation between Thomas and the victim. Thomas stabbed the unarmed victim, causing the man’s death.

A federal grand jury indicted Thomas for second-degree murder in November 2021, but she pleaded guilty in May 2023 to the lesser included charge of voluntary manslaughter.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

