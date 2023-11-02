Two arrested in connection to dangerous Mississippi jail escapee

Phillip House and Steven Jennings
Phillip House and Steven Jennings(WTVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a dangerous inmate who escaped a Mississippi jail.

Terry Brooks, 42, who is charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder, escaped the Lowndes County jail on October 31.

Phillip House, who tried to escape with Brooks, was captured before he could reach the outer perimeter of the jail.

Steven Jennings was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Brooks is still on the run.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
42-year-old Terry Leshaun Brooks is to be considered to be dangerous.
Dangerous inmate escapes from Lowndes County
Officer involved shooting in Lisman, Ala. Monday
Confirmed officer involved shooting in Lisman, Ala.
Mississippi teen accused of killing her stepfather

Latest News

Cater's at the Museum
Cater’s at the Museum to open soon
LEMA Director Odie Barrett
LEMA announces new weather radar in Lauderdale County
Weather Alert Day: 20s are expected Thursday AM
News 11 at 6PM_Weather 11/1/23
Nixon signs with Hinds CC