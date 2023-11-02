Two arrested for drug charges in Lauderdale Co.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On October 26, 2023, Richard Lee Harris, age 39, of Lauderdale County was charged with four counts of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated trafficking of cocaine.

According to Miss. Dept. of Public Safety, 35-year-old Brittany Broach, Harris’ significant other was also arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Brittany Broach and Richard Harris (Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics)

Agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics located and seized the following at Harris’ residence:

22 dosage units of Xanax

22 dosage units of Hydrocodone

28 dosage units of Oxycodone

Two dosage units of Adderall

Three firearms

And various items of drug paraphernalia

The same agencies executed a second and third search warrant on two additional locations in Lauderdale County where Harris would conceal his drugs in an effort to hide them from law enforcement.

From these two warrants, agents located and seized:

3 additional firearms

6.75 pounds of Methamphetamine

2.5 pounds of Cocaine

13 pounds of Marijuana

And various items of drug paraphernalia

Public Safety Commissioner, Sean Tindell commented on the case:

“The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics will continue to focus on major drug trafficking organizations who feel their operations are undetected. We are committed to ridding our communities of the drugs perpetrated by these types of individuals. I commend the work our agents are doing in the field, and I especially thank our other law enforcement partners on the federal and local levels whose partnerships and commitment to the fight against drugs are unwavering,” said Tindell.

