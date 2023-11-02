Weather Alert Day! Freeze Warning until 9am Thursday

Warming soon
Warming soon(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! A Freeze Warning is in place now until 9am. Give yourself enough time to defrost your car and warm it up before starting your drive. Temperatures are breaking the record below freezing to start the morning. Layer up and turn on the heat near to below freezing temps will last through the morning.

Highs will climb into the mid 60s for this afternoon. Temperatures will remain on an upward trend by the weekend and into next week. No other watches and warning are in place as of now., but watch for patchy fog and frost early Friday morning. Stay warm and have a lovely Thursday!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Local parent voted off of Clarkdale PTO board
Former QHS football player, Peyton "Big Red" Davidson was shot and killed Saturday
New information on the death of former QHS football player
42-year-old Terry Leshaun Brooks is to be considered to be dangerous.
Dangerous inmate escapes from Lowndes County
A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub
Anthony Chancelor is running as a Republican.
Clarke County Sheriff Candidate: Anthony Chancelor

Latest News

Cater’s at the Museum to open soon
LEMA announces new weather radar in Lauderdale County
Cater's at the Museum
Cater’s at the Museum to open soon
LEMA Director Odie Barrett
LEMA announces new weather radar in Lauderdale County