Weather Alert Day! Freeze Warning until 9am Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! A Freeze Warning is in place now until 9am. Give yourself enough time to defrost your car and warm it up before starting your drive. Temperatures are breaking the record below freezing to start the morning. Layer up and turn on the heat near to below freezing temps will last through the morning.

Highs will climb into the mid 60s for this afternoon. Temperatures will remain on an upward trend by the weekend and into next week. No other watches and warning are in place as of now., but watch for patchy fog and frost early Friday morning. Stay warm and have a lovely Thursday!

