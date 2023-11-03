MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday, November 1st, the Meridian Salvation Army announced their “Angel Tree” kickoff.

The announcement was made at the Citizens National Bank in Downtown Meridian.

Commanding officer for the Salvation Army in Meridian, Roy Fisher, spoke about just how much the angel tree means to the recipients and their families.

“With me the Angel Tree program is one of my favorites. And seeing the faces of the families when they come in to pick up the toys and clothes and stuff that they may get from the Angel Tree program. Just being able to talk to them and hear how important this program is to them makes the biggest difference. And so, being able to not only give the toys and stuff to the families, but also being able to just sit there and most importantly say Jesus loves you and Merry Christmas and that’s huge.”, said Fisher.

Angels are now available to be selected and after getting your angel you can drop off your gifts at any Citizens National Bank.

